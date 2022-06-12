Sophomore Shelby Frank of the Gophers placed sixth in the women's discus in the NCAA track and field championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Her best throw of 180 feet came on her sixth and final effort.

Two teammates competed in other events. Nyalaam Jok, a freshman, tied for 20th in the high jump (5-7-3/4) and grad student Bethany Hasz was 22nd in the 5,000-meter run (16 minutes, 12.58 seconds).

Fessler leads Tapemark

Trey Fessler, 21, a native of St. Michael, Minn., shot his second consecutive 6-under 65 in the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Pro-Am on Saturday at Southview Country Club for a three-shot lead in the pro field. He has a 130 total.

Justin Doeden shot a 5-under 67 for a 133 total and is alone in second place.

Justin Smith leads the amateur field by five shots after a 69 for a 134 total.

NSIC to induct seven

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its seven 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The induction ceremony will be held July 12 at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Moorhead, Minn.

The class: Maggie McNamara, Concordia (St. Paul), volleyball, 2006-09; Jim Kapitan, Minnesota State Moorhead, basketball, 1975-79; Amanda (Madden) Mahlke, Northern State, track and field, 2006-10; Link Steffen, Southwest Minnesota State, wrestling, 1994-98; Matt Schneck, St. Cloud State, basketball, 2006-10; Katie Wilson, Wayne State, track and field, 2005-09, and Ben Barrone, Winona State, baseball, 2006-07.

Etc.

• Grace Riermann of Bethel was named the NCAA Division III Central Region Senior Player of the Year in women's tennis. The former Mahtomedi High standout was a six-time All-America pick, twice in singles and four times in doubles, including this spring.

• Ace Theissen returned two interceptions for touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vixen to a 27-10 win over the Nevada Storm at Kuhlman Field in Edina in a Women's Football Alliance first round playoff game.