Gophers leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim is a big fan of Treyson Potts' talent, but the backup was overlooked last season with how much Ibrahim carried the load.

It was record-setting.

There were glimpses of Potts' potential in 2020, but Ibrahim finished with 201 carries in seven games, leading the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally in a pandemic-shortened year.

Never had the Gophers relied so heavily on one running back in program history. Ibrahim's 28.7 carries per game were more than the previous highs in a season from Thomas Hamner (25.6) in 1999 and Laurence Maroney (25.5) in 2005.

Ibrahim is prepared to be the Gophers' workhorse again, but having the Big Ten's top tailback fresher to finish games could be one of coach P.J. Fleck's most critical moves offensively this season.

Ibrahim believes Potts, a 5-11, 210-pound sophomore, is more than capable of taking on a bigger role.

"The guy is hungry for it right now," he said. "He's taking all the right steps to be great."

Potts was the U's No. 2 back as a redshirt freshman last season, when he finished with 130 yards on 19 attempts. He was on the verge of breaking out before suffering an injury in a Nov. 7 win at Illinois.

"I have confidence in the coaches to just put me in the best position as they can," the Williamsport, Pa., native said. "I can't really speak on playing time or anything, but just I feel like they're going to put me in the best opportunity to get the ball in my hands."

Potts and sophomore Cam Wiley got all the first-team running back reps in spring practice this year to give Ibrahim a much-needed break. They also spent time on special teams as returners.

"I think we had a really solid spring," Potts said. "We had to take over more of a dominant role without having Mo in spring ball. I think this year, we're going to really mesh together well."

Ibrahim's more of a punishing and physical runner, while Potts and Wiley give the Gophers a change of pace with their ability to make defenders miss and create explosive plays in the open field.

"If I've got space, I'm going to take it," Potts said. "I like to be out in the open catching balls and just run hard every yard I get."

Potts' first career touchdown came on a 9-yard run that gave the Gophers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against Illinois last season. In the second quarter, he had to be carted off the field after suffering a right leg injury and finished with three carries for 49 yards, including a 36-yard run.

Potts had a history of injuries during his last two years of high school, including missing his entire junior year with a torn right ACL. But while he was recovering last season with the Gophers, Wiley showed his potential, assuming the team's No. 2 role. Against Nebraska, for example, Wiley took off on a 61-yard run. He's another key option this season.

After finishing last season banged up, Potts was at full strength going into training camp this month. His emergence this year could force Fleck to give him more touches, as Potts is, arguably the next in line to take over in the Gophers' offensive backfield.

"He became very confident," Ibrahim said. "He gets better each and every day. He wants to get better each and every day. Even when he fails, he wants to know what he can do better. How he can improve. The guy wants it."