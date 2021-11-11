Lindsay Whalen's latest recruiting class for the Gophers women's basketball team has been rated as high as No. 4 nationally by Jr. All Star and No. 7 by ESPN. It's also an all-Minnesota class:
- Mara Braun, 5-11 guard, Wayzata — Rated the No. 8 point guard in the nation and No. 28 overall player by ESPN.
- Amaya Battle, 5-11 guard, Hopkins — The sister of Gophers player Jamison Battle, she's rated as the No. 11 point guard in the nation, and No. 39 overall.
- Mallory Heyer, 6-1 forward, Chaska — She's rated as the No. 11 forward in the nation and No. 55 overall.
- Nia Holloway, 6-1 forward, Eden Prairie — A varsity player since eighth grade, she can play in the post or on the perimeter.
