Theorin Randle, a defensive tackle from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, on Sunday announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program.

The 6-1, 282-pounder is a three-star recruit and the 151st-ranked defensive lineman nationally and 224th-ranked recruit from Texas in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Randle originally committed to Washington State in July before decommitting in late October and making an official visit to Minnesota on Nov. 12. Randle's FBS scholarship offers included Tulane, Wyoming, Air Force, Army and Navy.

Randle's commitment gives the Gophers 17 players pledged to their 2023 recruiting class. Early signing day this year is Dec. 21.