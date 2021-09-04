The Gophers football program on Saturday received its first commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023 when Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, announced on Twitter that Minnesota is his choice.

Brown, 5-10 and 170 pounds, is the brother of Gophers sophomore receiver Mike Brown-Stephens and attended Thursday's game against Ohio State. He has scholarship offers from 15 other FBS schools, including Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland and Purdue of the Big Ten, plus Tennessee and Kentucky of the SEC. He is the 41st-rated wide receiver nationally and the sixth-rated player overall in Ohio in the 257Sports.com composite rankings of major national recruiting services.

A junior at Springfield, Anthony Brown had a 74-yard touchdown catch in his team's season-opening 24-20 win over Saint Ignatius. He caught 40 passes for 829 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020.