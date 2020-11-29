Richard Pitino is convinced this is his deepest Gophers basketball team yet.

His depth was put to the test in the second game of the season Saturday against Loyola Marymount.

With foul trouble and lingering injuries forcing the Gophers go deeper than usual this early in the season, Pitino is still figuring out which players he can count on beyond All-Big Ten preseason guard Marcus Carr.

Still, the Gophers are fortunate they have been able to lean on Carr to be at his best so far.

The junior guard picked up where he left off in the opener with 22 of his 28 points in the first half in a 88-73 win against LMU at Williams Arena.

Minnesota Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) struggled between Loyola Marymount University guard Eli Scott (0) and Loyola Marymount University forward Keli Leaupepe (34) before scoring a two point shot for the Gophers in the first half.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Toronto native followed up his career-high tying 35 points in the 99-69 win against Wisconsin-Green Bay with the best first-half performance for the U since Daniel Oturu’s 20-point half vs. Michigan last season.

The Gophers (2-0) know they’ll likely only go as far as Carr can lead them this season but getting consistency from his supporting cast might be just as important.

In the first half, LMU (1-1) took a 19-10 lead after three-pointer from Jailin Anderson with 11 ½ minutes remaining. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Gophers will have no fans in the Barn anytime soon, but they might have been jeering at that point if in attendance.

The lackluster start was in large part due to a rough offensive showing by the Gophers’ backcourt in the onset. Carr, Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur combined to score 66 points Wednesday. They were 2-for-11 from the field to open the game Saturday, including Gach missing his first five shots.

Gach, a Utah transfer and Austin native, didn’t let his shooting woes influence him on the defensive end. And Carr eventually gave the Gophers a much-needed lift scoring. They outscored LMU 31-18 before halftime with 12 straight points from Carr during a four-minute stretch.

Carr was the only player in double figures in the first half with his 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting. The rest of the team was 6-for-18 from the field. But the Gophers led 41-37 at halftime after the late surge sparked by their captain and floor leader.

To keep the pressure on, Gach, who finished with 17 points, opened the second half with the first two baskets, including being rewarded by running the floor with a pass from Carr in transition.

The Lions had a significant size advantage Saturday with 7-3 senior Mattias Markusson, especially when the U’s 7-footer Liam Robbins was hampered throughout the night with foul trouble.

Robbins and Markusson looked to be the featured matchup in the frontcourt. Robbins finished on top with 10 points and eight rebounds, but his teammates provided a spark earlier in the second half.

Eric Curry and Brandon Johnson, who have split time at the power forward spot, scored on consecutive post up possessions to extend the Gophers’ lead to 49-39 with 17:16 left. Johnson’s five straight points, including a three-pointer near the eight-minute mark made it 71-52.

The Gophers pulled away by holding LMU scoreless from the field for nearly four minutes during the second half. They finished with the rebounding edge 40-33, while scoring 23 points on 19 turnovers.

Minnesota and LMU will play for the second straight time Monday after state restrictions prevented Pitino’s team from playing two opponents during a three-day span.