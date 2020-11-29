GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The junior guard scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half. He shot 10-for-19 from the floor and added eight assists in 37 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

84 Points in the paint combined in two games for the Gophers.

63 Points for Carr over two games, including 35 points vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay in the opener.

44-58 Free throw shooting for the Gophers in two games, including 20-for-28 Saturday.

23 Points off turnovers for the Gophers against Loyola Marymount.

Marcus Fuller