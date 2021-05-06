The Gophers baseball team announced Thursday that this weekend's series against Ohio State has been postponed because of COVID concerns within the Minnesota program.

The teams were scheduled to open a three-game series Friday at Siebert Field. The news release said the teams would work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options if a window allows.

The Gophers (4-26) are scheduled to play their next game May 14 at Penn State.