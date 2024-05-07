The San Jose Sharks won the draft lottery on Tuesday and earned the right to have the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft for the first time in franchise history.

The Sharks finished last in the overall standings and retained their position in the lottery.

San Jose had an 18.5% chance to win the lottery, and a 25.5% chance to pick first.

The lottery proved anti-climactic with no changes to the draft order. The Chicago Blackhawks, who selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick last year, retained the No. 2 selection, followed by the Anaheim Ducks.

