Gophers at Nebraska, 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, ESPN2, 100.3-FM

After a three-game losing streak to start October, the Gophers finished the month on a high note with a 31-0 domination of Rutgers that showcased Mohamed Ibrahim. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) will try to stretch its winning streak over the Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) to four games.

Three big story lines

1. Who will start at quarterback for Nebraska?

The Huskers' usual starter, Casey Thompson, suffered an elbow injury that caused hand numbness last week against Illinois, and interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday that Thompson will be a game-time decision. Chubba Purdy, who took most of the practice reps, would be the likely replacement.

2. Will the Gophers wideouts step up?

The Gophers passed only 21 times against Rutgers, and wideout Daniel Jackson led the team with six catches for 51 yards. Minnesota didn't try to stretch the field against the Scarlet Knights, but they might need to get Mike Brown-Stephens and Dylan Wright going against the Huskers.

3. Will Ibrahim keep his streak going?

With 159 yards against Rutgers, Ibrahim extended his streak of 100-yard rushing games to 16, tied for the longest in FBS since 2000. The Huskers are allowing 190.13 rushing yards per game, so the matchup looks good for the Gophers star.

Two key matchups

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer vs. Gophers secondary

Palmer, a transfer from LSU, is tied for third in the Big Ten with 48 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-1, 190-pound junior showed his explosiveness with a seven-catch, 237-yard game against Purdue. He'll face a challenge from Gophers CBs Justin Walley and Terell Smith.

Gophers TE Brevyn Spann-Ford vs. Nebraska linebackers

At 6-7 and 270 pounds, Spann-Ford is a big target and leads the Gophers with 27 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He's become increasingly important in the short passing game, and Huskers LBs Luke Reimer and Ernest Hausmann, replacing injured Eric Henrich, have key roles.

One stat that matters

18 Plays of 20 yards or longer allowed by the Gophers defense, third fewest in FBS. Six have come in wins, 12 in losses.

The Gophers will win if … they get a complementary passing game, including some throws down the field, to go with the expected strong running by Ibrahim; they avoid turnovers; and their secondary holds Palmer in check.

The Cornhuskers will win if … they can take an early lead, forcing the Gophers to go away from Ibrahim and rely on their passing game; they get some explosive plays against the stingy Minnesota defense; and they win the turnover battle decisively.

Prediction

Under interim coach Mickey Joseph, the Huskers are playing much better and more organized than they were with Scott Frost in charge. They've shown they can score points, but stopping the opponent has been an issue. The Huskers certainly will try to at least limit Ibrahim and force Tanner Morgan and the Gophers passing attack to beat them.

Expect Ibrahim, a workhorse with 36 carries against Rutgers, to get the ball a lot again, but coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will want more of a passing presence. Jackson has been progressing this season, and he's due for a breakout game.

My expectation: Behind Ibrahim and a rejuvenated defense, the Gophers find a way to win their second consecutive game and gain some traction heading down the stretch. The oddsmakers have Minnesota as a 16-point favorite, but that seems too much. Gophers 24, Nebraska 16.