The college football season has reached the key month of November, and that means the Big Ten schedule has no more bye weeks. Instead, Saturday marks the first of four weekends with seven conference games each that will determine the Big Ten's division champions. (Note: all rankings are College Football Playoff … The Gophers-Nebraska pick will appear later in the week).

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., Ch. 5

The Buckeyes are averaging 48.9 points per game, while the Wildcats just gave up 33 to offensively challenged Iowa. Good thing for Northwestern that there's an 84% chance of rain in Evanston to slow things down. Ohio State 45, Northwestern 10.

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1

Since taking over as Boilermakers coach in 2017, Jeff Brohm is 4-1 against the Hawkeyes. Let's make that 5-1. Purdue 24, Iowa 10.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

The Badgers have won two of three since Jim Leonhard took over as interim coach, while the Terrapins needed a late TD to edge Northwestern 31-24. Wisconsin 34, Maryland 21.

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Fighting Illini are giving up 8.9 points per game, best in the nation. The Spartans are dealing with the embarrassment of their behavior at Michigan. Illinois 21, Michigan State 9.

No. 15 Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5

The Nittany Lions took their beatings from Michigan and Ohio State but will be big favorites in their remaining four games. They take another step toward 10-2 by beating the Hoosiers. Penn State 38, Indiana 24.

No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN