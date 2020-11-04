FBS leaders in rushing yards per game

Name, Team Games APG YPG

1. Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers 2 33.5 173.50

2. Breece Hall, Iowa State 6 22.33 150.17

3. Greg Bell, San Diego State 2 20.50 134.00

4. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech 6 16.00 133.83

5. Jake Funk, Maryland 2 13.5 128.00

6. Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming 2 27.0 125.00

7. Najee Harris, Alabama 6 20.67 119.00

8. Javian Hawkins, Louisville 7 19.0 117.43

9. Leddie Brown, West Virginia 6 21.0 115.67

10. Zander Horvath, Purdue 2 21.5 115.50

Source: cfbstats.com