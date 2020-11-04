FBS leaders in rushing yards per game
Name, Team Games APG YPG
1. Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers 2 33.5 173.50
2. Breece Hall, Iowa State 6 22.33 150.17
3. Greg Bell, San Diego State 2 20.50 134.00
4. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech 6 16.00 133.83
5. Jake Funk, Maryland 2 13.5 128.00
6. Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming 2 27.0 125.00
7. Najee Harris, Alabama 6 20.67 119.00
8. Javian Hawkins, Louisville 7 19.0 117.43
9. Leddie Brown, West Virginia 6 21.0 115.67
10. Zander Horvath, Purdue 2 21.5 115.50
Source: cfbstats.com
