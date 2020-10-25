OFFENSIVE MVP

Joe Milton, Michigan

Making his first start, the junior completed 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and a TD, spreading the ball around to nine different pass-catchers. He also rushed eight times for 52 yards and a TD.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Michael Barrett, Michigan

The junior linebacker made seven tackles, highlighted by his blitz sack of Tanner Morgan that led to a touchdown. Barrett also set up a TD with a 66-yard kickoff return.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Punts by Michigan. The first came on the Wolverines’ first possession, and it was blocked. Michigan didn’t have to punt again.

4-for-7 Michigan’s performance on third downs, while the Gophers went 6-for-14.

49 The most points the Gophers have given up at home in the Little Brown Jug rivalry since losing 58-7 in 1993.

Randy Johnson