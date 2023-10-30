Erik Påhlsson, a Swedish forward playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the U.S. Hockey League, announced Sunday on Instagram that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program.
Påhlsson, a 6-1, 183-pound right winger, has 10 goals and nine assists in 12 games for Dubuque. The 19-year-old Landskrona, Sweden, native collected 26 goals and 37 assists in 46 games for the HV71 J20 team in Sweden's under-20 team in 2022-23.
He is projected to join the Gophers for the 2024-25 season.
