After 14 years as the Gophers men's basketball radio analyst, Spencer Tollackson announced Tuesday that he's stepping away from the position to spend more time with his family.

Tollackson, 37, had worked with longtime Gophers play-by-play man Mike Grimm since the 2009-10 season. The Chaska native and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner played for the Gophers from 2005-08.

"It's time to take a step back and be closer with the family," Tollackson said on Grimm's "Go Gophers Podcast." "The travel the past couple of years was beginning to get tough. Both from a career perspective and family perspective. … It's been a good run. It's bittersweet."

After playing for Tubby Smith in his final college season in 2007-08, Tollackson had a brief professional basketball stint in Germany and worked as a television analyst for the Big Ten Network in 2008-09.

Tollackson, a regional sales manager for a software company, lives in Hugo with his wife, Brie, and two children, Jack and Jules.

"I can't be around more than I was," Tollackson said about the Gophers. "But my 7-year-old [son] is into basketball as I was at that age. Surprising, right? You will see [the family] plenty at Williams Arena and Huntington Bank. I'm looking forward to taking a step with the fam and just kind of diving in more."

Grimm said the Gophers are in the process of finding Tollackson's replacement for the 2023-24 season.