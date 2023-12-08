Dawson Garcia, the leading scorer for the Gophers men's basketball team, is out for Saturday's game against Florida Gulf Coast after injuring his left ankle Wednesday, Gophers coach Ben Johnson said Friday.

The 6-11 junior forward was scoreless in seven minutes in a 76-65 victory over Nebraska after falling awkwardly in the first half. Garcia tried to play a couple of minutes in the second half, then left for the remainder of the game.

Johnson said the Gophers would evaluate the injury further and that it was not a high ankle sprain, which usually require more recovery time.

"Now it's just a matter of time and how quickly he can heal from it," Johnson said Friday. "This is a straight ankle sprain. Thank goodness there was nothing else going on. He rolled it pretty good. Thankfully it's not a high ankle because those take a long time."

Entering Wednesday's Big Ten home opener, Garcia was averaging 20.5 points, which ranked second in the Big Ten behind Purdue's Zach Edey. The former Prior Lake standout had a career-high 36 points, including 28 points in the second half, in Sunday's loss at Ohio State.

Last season Garcia missed five games with an ankle injury during Big Ten play, but he returned to finish the season.

The Gophers, who have a four-game non-league homestand, are likely to start sophomore Pharrel Payne at center in Garcia's absence. Payne had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks in a season-high 35 minutes against Nebraska.

"There's going to be some days off here with Christmas break," Johnson said. "So if there was ever a time to have [an injury], then have it be now. I told guys, everybody wants to play, so what are you going to do with your opportunity now?"