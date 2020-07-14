College hockey’s signature opening weekend event — the Ice Breaker Tournament — scheduled to be hosted by Minnesota Duluth will be postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was slated for Oct. 9-10 at Amsoil Arena.

Providence and Minnesota State Mankato have confirmed they will play in the postponed event, tentatively set for Oct. 15-16 next year. The Gophers have indicated they will not because of a schedule conflict.

UMD also postponed its October trip to UMass-Lowell and instead scheduled will play at Northern Michigan University.

The Bulldogs women’s hockey program postponed its early season trip to Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

The Gophers men's and women's hockey teams have yet to release their official schedules. The men were slated to open on Oct. 9 against UMD in the Ice Breaker. The Gophers also had Harvard on the schedule over Thanksgiving, but Harvard and other Ivy League schools announced they won't play games until Jan. 1 because of the pandemic.