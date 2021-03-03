6 p.m. at Penn State • BTN, 100.3-FM

One more chance at a road victory

Preview: The Gophers (13-12, 6-12 Big Ten) are experiencing a late-season freefall with five consecutive losses. A victory at Penn State wouldn't resurrect their realistic NCAA tournament chances, but it would give them a first road victory in 10 games this season. The last time Richard Pitino's program went winless on the road in a season was 0-9 in 2015-16. The Nittany Lions (8-13, 5-12) have beaten Wisconsin, Rutgers and Maryland at home but have lost five of their past six games, including 73-52 Friday vs. Purdue. Both teams are on pace to play on the first day of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis next week, but Penn State could move above the Gophers to the 11th seed with a victory Wednesday.

Players to watch: Gophers G Marcus Carr's career-high 41 points Saturday at Nebraska came on 11-for-27 shooting, 6-for-15 on three-pointers and 13-for-16 on free throws in 40 minutes. Carr's 15 three-point field goals were a school record. C Liam Robbins (ankle) is a gametime decision after missing two games. Robbins' absence could give Nittany Lions big man John Harrar the upper hand inside. The 6-10, 240-pound senior has nine double-figure rebounding games this season, including 10 points and 14 rebounds in a Feb. 23 victory vs. Nebraska.

Numbers: Carr scored the most points in a game for the Gophers since Andre Hollins had 41 points against Memphis in the Bahamas in 2012. Hollins is a grad assistant/manager on the team.

MARCUS FULLER