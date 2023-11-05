The Big Ten held remote meetings this week with its coaches, athletic directors and presidents regarding the signal-stealing allegations against Michigan and football coach Jim Harbaugh. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, speaking Saturday during a pregame interview on KFXN-FM, was highly critical of the Wolverines.

"There's no doubt the integrity of the game has been compromised," Coyle said of the allegations against Michigan.

Connor Stalions, an analyst on the Wolverines staff, was the alleged mastermind of an operation in which he lined up scouts to attend games involving Michigan opponents and videotape the sideline in hopes of cracking the teams' signals, both against NCAA rules. Michigan suspended Stalions with pay after the NCAA announced it was investigating the program. On Friday, Stalions resigned and released a statement through his attorney saying no Michigan coach told anyone to break NCAA rules or was aware of improper conduct. Harbaugh has denied any wrongdoing.

Coyle was among the athletic directors who shared their disappointment with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. Coyle said he is confident that Petitti will do the right thing when it comes to any punishment for Michigan.

Nubin ties interception record

Tyler Nubin picked off a pass by Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer in the fourth quarter, giving the senior safety a school-record-tying 12 career interceptions. The milestone didn't make the loss sting any less for Nubin.

"I came back to win games. I came back to take us to places that we've never been before,'' Nubin said. "I don't care about the individual records. I'll figure that out after the season.''

Nubin tied the record originally set by Jeff Wright in 1970 and tied by Sean Lumpkin in 1991.

Injured Taylor, Cooper miss game

The Gophers were without their leading rusher and a starting offensive lineman for Saturday's game.

True freshman running back Darius Taylor missed his second consecutive game after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter at Iowa on Oct. 21. Left guard Tyler Cooper also missed his second game in a row because of injury, according to the Big Ten availability report released two hours before kickoff.

Redshirt freshman running back Zach Evans was listed as questionable but played, rushing eight times for 16 yards. Jordan Nubin, who rushed for 204 yards against Michigan State, had the lead role again, carrying 19 times for 75 yards.

Last week, Nubin became the seventh Gophers running back since 2021 to have a 100-yard rushing game, and his was the 26th 100-yard game in that span. The other backs in that group are Mohamed Ibrahim (10 100-yard games), Ky Thomas (five), Mar'Keise Irving (three), Trey Potts (three), Taylor (three) and Bryce Williams (one). Ibrahim (two) and Nubin (one) have combined for three 200-yard games since 2021.

Cooper started the season's first seven games. True freshman Greg Johnson has started the past two.

Etc.

• Illinois coach Bret Bielema ran his record to 10-0 against Minnesota, including 3-0 against coach P.J. Fleck. Bielema was 7-0 against the Gophers while at Wisconsin from 2006 to '12.

• Fayetteville (Ark.) quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has verbally committed to the Gophers, had another outstanding game Friday, completing 25 of 28 passes for 337 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Har-Ber. The Bulldogs are 10-0, and Lindsey has completed 199 of 290 passes (68.6%) for 3,078 yards and 47 TDs with one interception this season.