The eight incoming freshman for the Gophers women’s hockey team were named the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class — that’s the third time that has happened in the past four years — by NeutralZone.net on Wednesday.

Abbey Murphy, a forward from the Chicago Mission, is ranked the nation’s top recruit. Maggie Nicholson, a defenseman from Minnetonka High School, is No. 3, and Addie Burton, a forward from Blake is No. 7 in the website’s player rankings.

Anne Cherkowski, a forward from the Pursuit of Excellence Academy (Kelowna, British Columbia), is No. 11 and the No. 3 among Canadian players, and Audrey Wethington, a forward from Blake, is No. 12.

Josey Dunne, a defenseman from the Chicago Mission, and Tella Jungels, a forward and three-time Class 2A state champion from Edina, complete the class.

OT rules tweaked

The NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved overtime format changes for men’s and women’s hockey in both Division I and Division III. Here’s how it will work:

• If the score is tied after regulation, all regular-season games will have five minutes of three-on-three, sudden-death overtime. If neither team scores in OT, the game will be considered a tie and a three-person shootout could be used in conference games for an extra point in the league standings and in regular-season tournaments that require advancement.

• In nonconference games, if the score is tied after the three-on-three OT, the game will be considered a tie. There will not be a shootout.

The new format eliminates five minutes of five-on-five OT following regulation.

Randy Johnson

Etc.

• Julia Hall of Burl Oaks Golf Club and Benjamin Hicks of Chaska Town Course shot an 8-under 62 to win the MGA Mixed Amateur Championship at Hastings Golf Club. Their 12-under 132 total was one shot better than runners-up Taylor Ledwein of New Prague GC and Alex Schmitz of Faribault GC, who closed with a 64.

• Heavyweight Keaton Kluever of Kaukauna, Wis., native will transfer to the Gophers after two years at North Carolina.