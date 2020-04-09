On a busy day of Gophers men’s basketball news, the team has one new potential starter in and one starter out.

Gophers starting guard Payton Willis confirmed to the Star Tribune that he is transferring, but the Gophers also landed 6-8 graduate transfer Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.

Johnson gives the Gophers the second piece of what could be their starting frontcourt next season. He announced his commitment Thursday on Instagram.

Johnson, a 220-pound junior, averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season for the Broncos. He will be immediately eligible for Richard Pitino to possibly replace graduating senior Alihan Demir at power forward.

Earlier this week, Pitino received a commitment from 7-foot Drake center Liam Robbins, who has two years of eligibility remaining. Robbins could replace Daniel Oturu if he has a waiver granted to play next season.

A native of Chicago, Johnson played earlier for the same Young and Reckless AAU program as incoming Chicago Heights Bloom High School forward Martice Mitchell.