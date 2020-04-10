U’s Potential lineup for 2020-21

(based on current roster)

G Marcus Carr, 6-2 jr.: Point guard declared for NBA draft but is expected to return.

G Jamal Mashburn Jr., 6-2 fr.: Son of former Kentucky All-America could make immediate impact.

G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4 jr.: Former DeLaSalle standout led the Big Ten with 76 three-pointers this season.

F Brandon Johnson, 6-8 sr.: The Western Michigan graduate transfer is immediately eligible.

C Liam Robbins, 7-0 jr.: The Drake transfer will seek a waiver to play immediately.

MARCUS FULLER