Bob Motzko has made no secret this fall that he believes he has a good hockey team returning this season, based on its strong finish last season, its few offseason losses and its rapidly maturing freshman class from 2019-20 . The Gophers men’s hockey coach also knows there’s much work to be done.

“We’re not there yet,’’ Motzko said during Big Ten media days last week. “We’ve got one monster step to take.’’

Thursday night during the opener of Minnesota’s 100th season of men’s hockey – an opener delayed more than a month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – the Gophers took a nice first step in a 4-1 victory over defending Big Ten champion Penn State.

The return of college hockey to Minnesota for the first time since March 8 played out in front of 129 players’ family members – and several rows of socially distanced cardboard cutouts, plus pumped-in crowd noise -- at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The 11th-ranked Gophers, decked out in their 100th season throwbacks, got goals from Jonny Sorenson, Scott Reedy, Cullen Munson and Sampo Ranta to beat the No. 10 Nittany Lions.

Penn State has been Minnesota’s nemesis, posting an 11-2-1 record against the Gophers since the start of the 2017-18 season. Included in that were 8-2 and 6-3 victories over a team of Minnesota youngsters last November in Minneapolis. In February, the Gophers showed dramatic improvement, tying the Nittany Lions 3-3 before falling 3-2 the next night in the charged-up atmosphere of Pegula Ice Arena. They were to meet in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, but COVID-19 said no.

In those two games in State College, the Gophers held third-period leads but couldn’t close the game. Thursday, however, they built on their lead and rode the solid goaltending of Jack LaFontaine, who made 26 saves. Minnesota will go for the series sweep at 3 p.m. Friday.

Jonny Sorenson (11) began to celebrate after he lifted a rebound past Penn State goaltender Oskar Autio in the second period

The teams battled played a scoreless first period, with each taking eight shots on goal and each having an unsuccessful power play.

Action picked up in the second period. Two minutes in, Brannon McManus got the puck past Penn State goalie Oskar Autio but rang the post. A minute later, LaFontaine denied Tyler Paquette on back-to-back shots on the doorstep.

Sorenson gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 5:22 when he banged home the rebound of a Ben Meyers shot, with McManus getting the second assist. The play started when a strong forecheck by defenseman Jackson LaCombe forced a Penn State turnover.

Penn State pushed hard for the equalizer, but LaFontaine made a trio of saves to settle things down by the 9-minute mark.

Reedy, who led the Gophers with 15 goals last season, made it 2-0 at 10:16 of the second when he found a loose puck after a flurry in front of Autio and hammered it past the Penn State goalie.

LaFontaine was strong at the 6:34 mark, making saves on rapid-fire shots by Penn State’s Tim Doherty and Sam Sternschein, preserving the Gophers’ two-goal lead. The Gophers nearly got out of the period up by two, but Penn State’s Kevin Wall converted a quick breakaway to trim it to 2-1 with 27 seconds left in the second.

The third period featured a fast pace, and Reedy nearly converted a Ranta rebound early, but Autio made the save.

No matter. Munson, a fourth-line winger, corralled a rebound off the end glass and quickly stuffed it past Autio’s left foot for a 3-1 Minnesota lead at 3:53 of the third.

The Gophers took a 4-1 lead at 10:47 of the third on pretty play that turned bizarre. Sampo Ranta blew by Penn State’s Christian Berger, went coast to coast and tucked the puck past Autio for the goal. The play was reviewed, and the referee waved his arms and said “No goal’’ because of a hand pass by Gophers freshman Mason Nevers in the defensive zone, but minutes later it was announced as a good goal.