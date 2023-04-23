Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Gophers took second, third and fourth in the men's hammer throw at the LSU Alumni Gold track and field meet on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Kostas Zaltos was second with a throw of 234 feet, 1 inch for the nation's No. 1-ranked hammer squad, followed by Jake Kubiatowicz (218-7) and Kaleb Siekmeier (203-11).

In the women's hammer throw, Shelby Frank of the Gophers competed unattached and finished second with a throw of 215-11 — the Big Ten's best mark this season. Frank also was second in the discus (184-4).

Amira Young won the 100 (11.31 seconds) and Nyalaam Jok was second in the high jump (5-10¾).

The men set program records in two events: Michael Buchanan finished third but broke his own school record in the 110 hurdles (13.75) and the 4x400 relay of Carlon Hosten, Kion Benjamin, Finn Schirmer and Devin Augustin also was third (39.15). Hosten placed seventh in the 200 in 20.72 — the third best time in program history.

U's Pease shuts out Iowa again

Autumn Pease threw a seven-hitter and struck out 12 and walked two as the Gophers beat Iowa 3-0 in Big Ten softball at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Pease also shut out the Hawkeyes (28-19, 8-8) in the first game of the series, 6-0 on four hits.

Amani Bradley tripled in the first inning and scored for Minnesota (27-16, 8-6 Big Ten) and had a two-run single in the fifth.

Gophers baseball loses

Illinois edged the visiting Gophers 5-3 in Big Ten baseball on Branden Comia's two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Minnesota (10-26, 4-7 Big Ten) scored single runs in the first three innings on Jake Perry's homer, Drew Berkeland's sacrifice bunt and Ike Mezzenga's groundout.

U golfer McCauley eighth

Gophers freshman Isabella McCauley was tied for eighth after two round of the Big Ten women's golf championships at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. She fired rounds of 71 and 74 for a 3-under 145 total.

As a team, Minnesota was in 13th place at 36-over 604. Ohio State was in first at 9-over 577, one shot ahead of Illinois.

