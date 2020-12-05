The Gophers will gain some much-needed experience at linebacker in 2021.

Jack Gibbens, a Bulverde, Texas, native, recently completed his senior season at FCS program Abilene Christian and entered the NCAA transfer portal back on Nov. 24. His former team went 1-5 this season with two canceled games.

Gibbens, 6-4, 240 pounds, led Abilene Christian with 49 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and two sacks in 2020. He also made an interception, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and made two quarterback pressures. Gibbens has played in nearly every game through his four-year career, including all 12 last season when he made 104 tackles.

With the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Gibbens should be a scholarship grad transfer with plans to join the Gophers in January. He could help a young Gophers' defense that has struggled this year, averaging more than 456 allowed offensive yards per game.

