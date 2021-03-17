Gophers freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has entered the transfer portal, his father confirmed Wednesday to the Star Tribune.

Mashburn, the top recruit Richard Pitino's 2020 class, averaged 8.2 points in 22.7 minutes and played in all 29 games this season, including starting the last eight games.

"We are going through the process," former NBA and Kentucky star Jamal Mashburn Sr. said. "My son had a great time at Minnesota and learned a lot."

After the Gophers finished the season 14-15, Pitino was fired Monday after his eighth season and hired at New Mexico on Tuesday.

Mashburn Sr. said his son will be considering all options, but the next Gophers coach would have to recruit him all over again.

Mashburn Jr. was the second Gophers player to hit the portal since the season ended last week in the Big Ten tournament.

Former Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa, who opted out in December, also announced he was planning to transfer.