The Gophers will need to look at other options at running back, now that Mohamed Ibrahim has a season-ending injury. A closer look at the rest of the depth chart:
Treyson Potts
5-11, 210-pound sophomore from Williamsport, Pa.
vs. Ohio State: Ten carries for 34 yards, one reception for 12 yards.
The talent is there, but injuries have been a concern since high school.
—
Cam Wiley
6-2, 210-pound sophomore from Las Vegas
vs. Ohio State: Three carries for four yards.
He flashed his speed last year on a 61-yard run against Nebraska.
—
Bryce Williams
6-0, 215-pound junior from Sarasota, Fla.
vs. Ohio State: One rush for two yards and a touchdown.
He rushed for 502 yards and four TDs as a true freshman in 2018.
—
Ky Thomas
5-11, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Topeka, Kan.
vs. Ohio State: Did not play.
Four-star recruit rushed for 3,000 yards as a high school senior.
—
Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving
5-10, 190-pound true freshman from Chicago.
vs. Ohio State: Did not play.
Another four-star recruit who just arrived on campus in June.