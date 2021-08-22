The Gophers will need to look at other options at running back, now that Mohamed Ibrahim has a season-ending injury. A closer look at the rest of the depth chart:

Treyson Potts

5-11, 210-pound sophomore from Williamsport, Pa.

vs. Ohio State: Ten carries for 34 yards, one reception for 12 yards.

The talent is there, but injuries have been a concern since high school.

—

Cam Wiley

6-2, 210-pound sophomore from Las Vegas

vs. Ohio State: Three carries for four yards.

He flashed his speed last year on a 61-yard run against Nebraska.

—

Bryce Williams

6-0, 215-pound junior from Sarasota, Fla.

vs. Ohio State: One rush for two yards and a touchdown.

He rushed for 502 yards and four TDs as a true freshman in 2018.

—

Ky Thomas

5-11, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Topeka, Kan.

vs. Ohio State: Did not play.

Four-star recruit rushed for 3,000 yards as a high school senior.

—

Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving

5-10, 190-pound true freshman from Chicago.

vs. Ohio State: Did not play.

Another four-star recruit who just arrived on campus in June.