1. Who will emerge as a wide receiver threat opposite Chris Autman-Bell?

The Gophers are hopeful someone else emerges, with candidates including Daniel Jackson and Mike Brown-Stephens. A wild card: Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright.

2. Will tight ends become more involved in the passing game?

At 6-7 and 270 pounds, Brevyn Spann-Ford remains a tantalizing target, but he caught only one pass last year. Ko Kieft is a devastating blocker and can be sneakily effective as a red zone target.

3. How much better will the defensive line be?

Nyles Pinckney, a graduate transfer Clemson, looked right at home during the Gophers spring game. Val Martin, a grad transfer from N.C. State, improves the Gophers' depth on the D-line.

4. Linebacker play will improve, right?

Mariano Sori-Marin will be joined by Abilene Christian transfer Jack Gibbens, who made 258 tackles in four seasons. The return of Braelen Oliver from a knee injury should provide a big boost.

5. Will the kicking game be a threat?

Transfers Matthew Trickett, the MAC special teams player of the year for Kent State in 2019, and Will Mobley, a three-year regular at Temple, were brought in to help bolster the kicking game.