On Wednesday, exactly 50 days from the season opener against Nebraska, the Gophers football team held its internal media day, with players getting photo and video close-ups and participating in media interviews. Here are five takeaways from the session:

1. A pair of offensive stars are on the mend

Neither Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell nor tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford participated in the contact portion of spring practice because of knee and shoulder surgeries, respectively. But the two offensive standouts expect to be ready for the Aug. 31 opener against the Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

"I feel great — back to 100%,'' said Spann-Ford, whose 42 receptions led the Gophers last year. "I got cleared at the beginning of summer, so this whole summer I've been working.''

Autman-Bell, whose 125 receptions are the most of any active Gopher, hasn't been cleared to return yet after missing the final nine games of the 2022 season because of a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament. But he said he's, "almost there'' and added that playing in the opener is, "definitely the goal. Whatever the training staff and Coach (P.J.) Fleck says, goes.''

2. Gophers aren't conceding defeat

Taking a quick glance at the Gophers' schedule shows a slate that on first appearance is much more difficult than what the team faced on its way to a 9-4 record in 2022. Along with playing the six other Big Ten West Division teams, the Gophers face both Michigan and Ohio State, teams that made the College Football Playoff last year and likely will be in the top five in the major preseason polls. In addition, Minnesota travels to North Carolina, a team projected to be in the preseason top 20 and one that has a Heisman Trophy hopeful in sophomore quarterback Drake Maye.

The Gophers, however, see opportunities in those challenges.

"Everybody wants us to be scared of this schedule that we've got,'' safety Tyler Nubin said. "Everybody wants us to back down to the teams that we're going to be playing against. That's not how we see it. We've got a lot of competitive, hard-working dudes on this team, and we see that schedule as an opportunity to really do something special here at the University of Minnesota.''

3. Kaliakmanis striving to improve

Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback who started five games last year in place of the injured Tanner Morgan, stressed the need for his continued improvement as he takes the reins to the Gophers offense. He was asked what he learned about himself last season.

After a long, thoughtful pause, Kaliakmanis responded: "Something I learned about myself is that I can handle a lot more than I think I can. So never underestimate yourself.''

4. Perfect timing for Crawford

Mark Crawford, the Gophers' 29-year-old Australian punter, was talking about the development of Dragan Kesich when, as if on cue, the kicker let out an extra-loud roar during his hype video session.

"There he is right there, actually,'' Crawford said without missing a beat.

Crawford, by the way, has two years of eligibility remaining and hopes to be the Gophers' 30-year-old punter in 2024. "I'd love to be a part of the program for as long as I can,'' said Crawford, who starts a master's program this fall.

5. The action ramps up soon

There are more signs that college football is right around the corner. Fleck and three players — Autman-Bell, Spann-Ford and Nubin — will trek to Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days on July 26-27. Training camp begins Aug. 1, and the season kicks off Sept. 1.