For the second consecutive year, the Gophers will be missing one of their best offensive players for the bulk of the season.

Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who has nearly 2,000 receiving yards in his career, suffered a lower leg injury during Saturday's game against Colorado that will require surgery and end his season, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in his weekly news conference on Monday.

Fleck added that they Gophers will apply to the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility for Autman-Bell.

Last year, the Gophers lost Mohamed Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, to a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury in the opener against Ohio State. The Gophers went on to post a 9-4 record and finish in a tie for second place in the Big Ten's West Division.

On Monday morning, Autman-Bell retweeted a tweet by Ibrahim from Sept. 6, 2021 – five days after the running back's injury — adding a praying hands emoji to the words, "what if everything you are going through is preparing you for what you've asked for?''

Autman-Bell is part of the "Encore Four'' group of sixth-year seniors that also includes Ibrahim, quarterback Tanner Morgan and center John Michael Schmitz, a quartet that is aiming to deliver the Gophers' first West title and trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Autman-Bell was injured late in the second quarter of the 49-7 victory over Colorado on Saturday. While leaping in attempt to catch a pass, Autman-Bell landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed his right knee after hitting the turf. He lay on the field for a few minutes, tended to by training staff and with Fleck by his side. The sixth-year senior was helped off the field and put little weight on his right leg. He did not return to the game, and in his postgame news conference, Fleck didn't have an immediate update on Autman-Bell's condition. On Monday, that update came, and the Gophers' fears were realized.

Autman-Bell production won't be easy to replace. He leads the Gophers with 11 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown this season and has 125 catches for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. The offense missed his presence early in the 2021 season when he was limited by an ankle injury suffered during training camp.

"We love Crab to death, and he's a huge part of this team,'' Morgan said Saturday, using Autman-Bell's nickname. "Whatever happens or whatever it is, he's always gonna be a huge part of this team. We had guys come in and be able to step up and make plays, which is what it's all about.''

Morgan has spread the ball around this season. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is the Gophers' second-leading receiver with eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens has six grabs for 107 yards. Wideouts Dylan Wright (four catches, 58 yards) and Clay Geary (four catches, 73 yards) each had spectacular touchdown catches against Colorado, and Daniel Jackson, the team's second-leading receiver in 2021, caught two passes for 26 yards in his 2022 debut after missing the first two games because of injury.

Those players, plus Ibrahim, the nation's second-leading rusher at 154.7 yards per game, will be counted on to keep the Gophers offense moving. Minnesota ranks second nationally in total offense at 554.7