Cody Lindenberg wore an ear-to-ear smile as he walked to the lectern, eager to participate in what might seem like drudgery — a session with the media — but instead was a welcome return to the routine.

"It was everything to me just to get back on that field and play with my teammates,'' Lindenberg, a Gophers linebacker and defensive leader, said Wednesday. "It's something that I waited eight, nine weeks for.''

Lindenberg made his 2023 season debut last week against Michigan State after missing the first seven games because of a lower-body injury suffered in the week leading to the opener against Nebraska. The team's top returning tackler from 2022 appeared to be close to returning during the week of the Sept. 16 game at North Carolina, but he suffered a setback that cost him four more games.

"I just made sure every week that I was ready,'' Lindenberg said. "I was preparing the same way I would have if I'd been playing, taking on a bigger leadership role with the younger guys.''

The Gophers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) are relieved to have Lindenberg back on the field, and he'll play a key role in Saturday's home game against Illinois. The Fighting Illini have a mobile quarterback in Luke Altmyer, a transfer from Ole Miss who's rushed for 301 yards and a team-leading three touchdowns. He's the top offensive weapon for Illinois (3-5, 1-4), and holding him in check would go a long way toward the Gophers extending their winning streak to three games.

Fleet feet and quick thinking

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who also coaches the team's linebackers, considers Lindenberg one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten. The Anoka native, who's in his fourth year with the Gophers but has sophomore eligibility, excels with his quick feet and an even-quicker brain.

"If we had a Madden [video game], his Madden awareness rating would be in the high 90s,'' Rossi said.

So, when Lindenberg rejoined the lineup last week, Rossi saw an immediate impact. Redshirt sophomore Devon Williams and redshirt freshman Maverick Baranowski had split time while their mentor couldn't play.

"These guys had been working and working for a couple of months, getting better and better,'' Rossi said. "And then you take Cody and inject him back in, and it was different because those guys had grown, but it was better.''

Lindenberg was limited to roughly 40 snaps in his return, but he quickly made his presence known. After the Gophers lost a fumble on their second play from scrimmage, Michigan State took over at the Minnesota 26-yard line. Lindenberg teamed with safety Tyler Nubin to limit Nate Carter to a 6-yard gain on second down, then made an open-field tackle to drop Carter for a 1-yard loss on a third-down pass. The Spartans settled for a field goal.

Leadership in many forms

Lindenberg finished the game with three tackles, while Williams led the team with nine and Baranowski had two. Williams credits Lindenberg for helping him improve, even if he delivers a dose of tough love.

"Big bro. Yes, he's my brother,'' Williams said. "He takes it really serious. … Today, he got on me because I didn't sprint off the field at practice. Every single day, he just helps me. Sometimes it's hard when you've got somebody nagging, but it means a lot to me.''

Rossi appreciates that leadership style and doesn't see it in every player.

"There's people that hold people accountable, and there's people that do it in a way that creates resentment,'' he said. "And then there's people who do it in a way where it's received well. It's like, 'Oh man, I disappointed him.' That's how Cody is.''

Missing as much time as he did wasn't easy for Lindenberg, who leaned on Rossi, coach P.J. Fleck and defensive analyst Mariano Sori-Marin, his linebacker partner from last year. Their message: Find value in helping in a different way.

"Right away, it was tough,'' he said. "Just getting that understanding of, 'OK, this is going to take a little longer to actually get out there as fast as I would have hoped.' It was just, 'Keep your head down and keep working.' ''