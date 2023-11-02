The Big Ten opener against Iowa, back-to-back games against newcomers UCLA and USC and a season-ending game at archrival Wisconsin are the highlights of the Gophers 2024 football schedule. The opponents had been announced previously, and the dates were announced Thursday.

With the Big Ten adding four former Pac-12 members — Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — there no longer will be divisional play. Instead, the top two teams in the regular-season standings will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

The Gophers open the 2024 season with three previously scheduled nonconference home games against North Carolina (Aug. 29), Rhode Island (Sept. 7) and Nevada (Sept. 14).

When Big Ten play opens, the Gophers will face a tremendous challenge in their first four games. They begin the stretch on Sept. 21 at Huntington Bank Stadium against Iowa in the Floyd of Rosedale game. A week later, another trophy is on the line when the Gophers travel to Michigan on Sept. 28 to face the Wolverines in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. The schedule doesn't ease up the next two weeks as the Gophers are host to USC on Oct. 5 before traveling to UCLA on Oct. 12 to face the Bruins in Rose Bowl stadium.

After a bye on Oct. 19, the Gophers have a home game against Maryland (Oct. 26) before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Illinois (Nov. 2) and Rutgers (Nov. 9).

A second bye week follows on Nov. 16 before Minnesota finishes its season with a home game against Penn State on Nov. 23 and the finale at Wisconsin on Nov. 30.

In these 12 games, the Gophers face seven teams that have appeared in the AP Top 25 at one point this season.

2024 Gophers football schedule

Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7: vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14: vs. Nevada

Sept. 21: vs. Iowa

Sept. 28: at Michigan

Oct. 5: vs. USC

Oct. 12: at UCLA

Oct. 26: vs. Maryland

Nov. 2: at Illinois

Nov. 9: at Rutgers

Nov. 23: vs. Penn State

Nov. 30: at Wisconsin