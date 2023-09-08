Gophers-Eastern Michigan: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction: Who wins Saturday and why?
Memories of a loss to another Mid-American Conference opponent — 20-14 to Bowling Green in 2021 — should keep the team focused Satirday night's game against Eastern Michigan.
Big leg, big personality, Gophers kicker Kesich feeds on pressure
Dragan Kesich's game-winning field goal beat Nebraska, a moment the fourth-year player of Serbian heritage has been preparing for all his competitive life.
Gophers, Fleck know they can look past a MAC opponent at own risk
Tenth-year Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton has built a Mid-American Conference program that seems to feast on Power Five opponents.
College football's new clock rule shortens games, forcing adjustments
The Gophers saw what a difference the rule can make against Nebraska in their opener. Each team essentially had only three first-half possessions.
Gophers' top recruit opens season with three-touchdown performance
Koi Perich of Esko, rated the top player in this year's Gophers recruiting class, had two rushing touchdowns and a punt return TD last Thursday.
Big Ten power rankings: Are Gophers half-empty or half-full?
The first weekend of Big Ten football featured a couple of overpowering performances, a few teams with concerns and others that will need more of a challenge to best judge them.
Gophers
44 passes? Fleck says that's what Gophers needed to beat Nebraska
The Gophers ran more than twice as many pass plays in their opener as they averaged during the 2022 season. P.J. Fleck explained why they turned away from the running game.
Gophers
U's defensive backs dominate in opening win vs. Nebraska
Defensive backs Nubin, Walley and Jones forced four turnovers in the comeback victory over the Cornhuskers.
Gophers
Nubin makes good on promise to pick off game-changing pass for U
Fleck said Monday safety Tyler Nubin called his shot before intercepting a pass that set up the Gophers' game-winning field goal vs. Nebraska. He also added some context.
Colleges
Nebraska vs. Coach Prime. Battle of Iowa. Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado looks to build on a stunning opener at TCU, facing a Nebraska team that needs to bounce back after blowing a late lead vs. the Gophers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune