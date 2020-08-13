The Gophers garnered their first commitment in the 2022 class with Ohio defensive end Trey Bixby.

Bixby announced his decision on social media Thursday. The 6-5, 245-pound D-lineman is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

The St. Edward High School junior is a Minnesota native, which might have helped with his decision since the coronavirus pandemic has halted recruiting travel and visits. Another connection was Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt, who offered Bixby at Cincinnati before offering him again with the Gophers when he took the job in early 2020.

He chose the Gophers despite several other offers from programs including Penn State and Michigan State.