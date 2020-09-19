The Gophers football team will open its season at home Oct. 24 vs. Michigan and close the regular season at Nebraska on Dec. 12, according to the latest schedule, released by the Big Ten on Saturday.

Minnesota's two border rivalry games will come Nov. 14 vs. Iowa in Minneapolis, and Nov. 28 vs. Wisconsin in Madison.

This is the third version of the Gophers schedule, as the Big Ten scrapped the first two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten Championship Game is slated for Dec. 19, pitting the winners of the East and West Divisions. That day, the No. 2 teams from each division will also square off, along with the No. 3 teams, etc. So each team is tentatively scheduled to play nine games.

Full Gophers schedule

Oct. 24 vs. Michigan

Oct. 31 at Maryland

Nov. 7 at Illinois

Nov. 14 vs. Iowa

Nov. 21 vs. Purdue

Nov. 28 at Wisconsin

Dec. 5 vs. Northwestern

Dec. 12 at Nebraska

Dec. 19 vs. TBA

This is a breaking story. Check back to StarTribune.com for more updates.