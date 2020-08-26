Gophers defensive lineman Malcolm Robinson Jr., has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer portal.

Robinson announced his intent to transfer on social media Wednesday, writing he will graduate with degrees in human resources and communications this fall.

The defensive tackle appeared in just one game during his Gophers career, last season against Maryland. Fall 2020 would have been his redshirt junior season, but he could now become a graduate transfer able to play immediately in the spring for any potential delayed seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-3, 305-pound Ohio native is "looking forward to [his] next opportunity."