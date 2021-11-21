Gophers redshirt sophomore MJ Anderson, who has been a part of the team's rotation at defensive end, entered the transfer portal on Sunday, a source familiar with the situation told the Star Tribune.

Anderson, 6-3 and 280 pounds, has seven tackles and one quarterback sack in 10 games this season while splitting time with Esezi Otomewo at end. He played but did not start or have any statistics in the Gophers' 35-14 win at Indiana on Saturday. In his Gophers career, Anderson has eight tackles in 16 games.

A St. Louis native and graduate of Christian Brothers College High School, Anderson was a three-star recruit in the Gophers' 2019 class. Anderson had offers from 13 Power Five schools during his high school recruitment, including Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers of the Big Ten.

Because the NCAA did not charge players a year of eligibility in 2020 because of COVID-19, Anderson will have three years of eligibility remaining.