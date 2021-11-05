They love to run the football behind big, beefy offensive linemen, drain time off the clock and help their defense by limiting opponents' possessions.

Gophers football, right?

Yes, but that description also applies to the other team that will be at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday: Illinois.

The Fighting Illini will present a challenge that Minnesota's defense is eager to accept. The Gophers aim to continue their run-stuffing ways that have helped them win four consecutive Big Ten games and ascend to the top of the West Division standings.

The 20th-ranked Gophers (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) enter the final four games of the regular season with control of their division destiny, and a win over Illinois will put them one step closer to their goal of playing in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

"We have to be really strong against the run, especially in the Big Ten with teams that pound the ball,'' Gophers defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney said. "That's one thing we've really tried to focus on.''

Pinckney and his defensive teammates have built an identity by being stout against opposing running backs. The Gophers are allowing 92.9 rushing yards per game, good for eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten behind national leader Wisconsin (49.6). They're relishing the chance to show their strength as the stakes ramp up.

"Growing up I always thought I'd like to play in the Big Ten because of the style of football,'' said Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens, a Texas native and transfer from Abilene Christian. "I just like big, physical football – people trying to run the ball, and they know you're going to run it, and we're going to try to stop it. It's big-on-big. I just love that stuff.''

The Gophers certainly will see big-on-big against Illinois (3-6, 2-4), which runs the ball an average of 39.7 times per game for 179.7 yards. Led by 223 yards from Chase Brown, the Illini amassed 357 yards on the ground in a 20-18, nine-overtime win at Penn State on Oct. 23.

Brown, a 205-pound sophomore who's third in the Big Ten with 100.6 rushing yards per game, and Josh McCray, a 240-pound freshman averaging 60.3 yards, form a solid duo of speed and power.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is impressed with the Illini's running game, especially their effort at Penn State.

"They're really good backs, and they've been running the ball really well,'' he said. "What they did in the Penn State game, running it for 350-plus yards — they were just moving the ball up and down the field. … We're going to have our hands full with those guys.''

Like Minnesota's offense, the Illini often use a seven-lineman package. It's called "the barge'' and it helped produce 129 rushing yards and nine first downs on 24 snaps at Penn State.

"It's just something we've got to prepare for that you don't see all the time,'' Gibbens said. "It's something unique that you've got to pay attention to.''

While Rossi likes how his defense has developed this season, he sees it nowhere near being a finished product.

"The thing that we are constantly harping on is detail – detail of assignments, detail of taking on a block, detail of leverage on a ballcarrier or receiver,'' he said. "Trust me, there's always things that we find that we can be better at. We've got to get better every week because every week it gets harder to win football games as the season goes on.''

Last week, the Gophers got their first defensive touchdown of the season when freshman cornerback Justin Walley returned a fumble 25 yards. Rossi praised Walley's scoop-and-score effort, but also pointed to the detail and hustle play by linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin for the hit on the Northwestern running back. "Mariano was just playing through the whistle,'' Rossi said.

For Pinckney, stuffing the run takes on utmost importance because it takes away the offense's bread and butter.

"If you can stop the run, you can,'' he said. "But if you can't, then you're going to get it all day.''