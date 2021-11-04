1. Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

After his 197-yard, five-TD game vs. Michigan, Kenneth Walker III might be practicing his stiff-arm stance. Last week: 3

2. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0)

Buckeyes were pushed by Penn State but prevailed late. Now they trek to Nebraska. Last week: 1

3. Michigan (7-1, 4-1)

Wolverines defense faces questions after Spartans rally from 16-point second-half deficit. Last week: 2

4. Gophers (6-2, 4-1)

Illini already have two Big Ten upset wins, so Gophers mustn't look ahead to Iowa. Last week: 6

5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)

With dismantling of Iowa in Madison, Badgers show they'll have a lot to say in Big Ten West race. Last week: 7

6. Iowa (6-2, 3-3)

Trip to Northwestern comes at right time for Hawkeyes, who've been outscored 51-14 by Purdue, Wisconsin. Last week: 4

7. Penn State (5-3, 2-3)

Sure, the Nittany Lions played Ohio State tough, but that's three straight losses. Last week: 5

8. Purdue (5-3, 3-2)

Do the Spoilermakers have another upset in them? Sparty visits on Saturday. Last week: 8

9. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)

Seeking one more win for bowl eligibility, Terps begin rough stretch of PSU, MSU, Michigan. Last week: 10

10. Nebraska (3-6, 1-5)

Huskers finish season with Buckeyes, Badgers and Hawkeyes, plus a bye next week. Last week: 9

11. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4)

Scarlet Knights escape basement by beating Illinois. Last week: 14

12. Illinois (3-6, 2-4)

Illini ground game held to 107 yards in loss to Rutgers. Last week: 11

13. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)

Game vs. Gophers got away quickly from Wildcats, who gave up a scoop and score on their first play. Last week: 12

14. Indiana (2-6, 0-5)

Four straight losses for Hoosiers, who started the season ranked No. 17. Last week: 13