No. 20 Gophers vs. Illinois, 11 a.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPN2, 100.3-FM, Line: Gophers by 14½

The No. 20 Gophers (6-2) enter November on a four-game winning streak and sit alone atop the Big Ten's West Division with a 4-1 record, a game ahead of Wisconsin, Iowa and Purdue. Showdowns against the Badgers and Hawkeyes loom, but Minnesota first must dispatch Illinois (3-6, 2-4).

Three big story lines

Eventful week off the field

On Monday, the Gophers learned that running back Bryce Williams, injured against Northwestern, will be lost for the season. Tuesday brought news that the Gophers are No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. And Wednesday, coach P.J. Fleck received a new contract through 2028.

Freshmen will carry the load

Williams' injury means that the Gophers will rely on true freshman Mar'Keise Irving and redshirt freshman Ky Thomas for the bulk of the carries going forward. Both have impressed with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for each against Maryland and Northwestern.

Eyes on the Illini

The Gophers focus each week on "one-game championship seasons,'' as Fleck calls them, and this week is the perfect time to emphasize that approach. A chance at reaching long-term goals like the West title would take a devastating hit with a loss to the Fighting Illini.

Two key matchups

Illinois RB Chase Brown vs. Gophers linebackers

Mariano Sori-Marin and Jack Gibbens will face a stout foe in Brown, who led Illinois' 20-18 upset of Penn State by rushing for 223 yards. Brown ranks third in the Big Ten with 100.6 yards per game, while the Gophers have the nation's eighth-ranked run defense.

Gophers offensive line vs. Illinois front seven

Minnesota's line has paved the way for back-to-back 300-yard rushing games, and the Gophers average 222.1 yards per game, second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally. The challenge this week is an Illinois defense that has held opponents to 24 points or fewer six consecutive games.

One stat that matters

26.3

Average yards per catch for Mike Brown-Stephens in the Gophers four-game win streak. He has 10 receptions in that span.

The Gophers will win if …

They avoid looking ahead to Iowa, young running backs Irving and Thomas continue to run the ball with efficiency, avoid looking ahead to Iowa, hold Illinois' run game in check, stay away from turnovers and avoid looking ahead to Iowa.

The Fighting Illini will win if …

They throw the Gophers' offensive game back in Minnesota's face by controlling the clock with long, run-heavy possessions, keeping the Gophers offense on the sideline. A turnover and/or special teams score would help their cause, too.

Prediction

Gophers 24, Illinois 14