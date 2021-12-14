P.J. Fleck calls the group "the Encore Four.''

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim, quarterback Tanner Morgan and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell each announced over the past three weeks that they're returning for a sixth season with the Gophers. On Monday, center John Michael Schmitz made it a quartet, forgoing the NFL draft and instead returning to Dinkytown for the 2022 season.

"It's kind of the 'I'm back' series,'' Fleck said. "… I'm just really excited to have those guys back, all four. You talk about some of the best players in the Big Ten that choose to come back for their sixth year.''

A Gophers offense undergoing big changes – Mike Sanford Jr. was let go as offensive coordinator and Kirk Ciarrocca has returned to resume his old duties – got some stability with the return of the foursome. All four were part of Fleck's first recruiting class at Minnesota in 2017, and Autman-Bell, Morgan and Schmitz switched their commitments from Western Michigan when Fleck left the Broncos for Minnesota. They all have one year of eligibility remaining after because the NCAA did not charge players a year during 2020 because of COVID-19.

"They're doing their best for not only them, but what they feel is best for the University of Minnesota as well,'' Fleck said.

Morgan said he made up his mind on coming back in November, and he revealed his intentions a day after the regular-season finale vs. Wisconsin. Autman-Bell, Morgan's top target, surprised his QB on Thursday.

"He walked out of Fleck's office and just look at me and smiled. I was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you smiling at me so long?' '' Morgan said. "It was just weird. Then he told me, 'I'm coming back for one more year.' We had a good moment.''

The Gophers won't have all their upperclassmen with remaining eligibility return. Fleck has said he expects right tackle Daniel Faalele to make himself available to the NFL draft. Defensive ends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo, like Faalele, have been invited to play in the Senior Bowl and have yet to announce they're opting for the NFL, though Fleck indicated their status with the all-star game is a strong signal they'll leave.

Fleck said he doesn't expect any of the Senior Bowl trio to opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 against West Virginia in Phoenix. "As of right now, everybody's playing in the bowl game,'' Fleck said. "They've told me they're all playing.''

The return of Schmitz, a second-team All-Big Ten selection this season, was big for Fleck, who considers it a key addition along the lines of a transfer.

"We did get the No. 1 center in the transfer portal committed to us, John Michael Schmitz, so that's kind of how we're looking at it internally,'' Fleck said.

Rossi appreciates extension

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has a new contract that will run through the 2023 season, paying him $800,000 each of the next two years, pending Board of Regents approval. That's a $150,000 annual raise.

Rossi's defense ranked fourth nationally by allowing 284.8 total yards per game. It was ninth in scoring defense, at 18.2 points per game.

"I appreciate the opportunity and that Coach, [Athletic] Director [Mark] Coyle and the university believes in what we've done defensively,'' Rossi said. "… It's awesome to be committed to doing it and having it off your mind. I'm excited moving forward to getting that bowl win.''