The Gophers on Sunday received a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Cade McConnell of Choctaw, Okla., who originally had committed to TCU.

McConnell, 6-5 and 300 pounds, committed to TCU in February before decommitting in November. He made his official visit to Minnesota last weekend before announcing on Twitter that he has picked the Gophers. A three-star recruit who is ranked 33rd nationally among interior offensive linemen by the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services, McConnell had narrowed his choices to TCU,Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and the Gophers and intends to sign his national letter of intent when the early signing period opens Wednesday.

McConnell's other Power Five offers were from Iowa State and Kansas. Tulsa, SMU and Dartmouth also offered him a scholarship.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, along with offensive line coach Brian Callahan and tight ends coach Clay Patterson visited McConnell's home on Wednesday. McConnell is the 17th player to commit to the Gophers 2022 recruiting class.