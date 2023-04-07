Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

First Frozen Four semifinal recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Luke Mittelstadt, Gophers: The freshman defenseman broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal 1:40 into the third period and scored 1:49 later to make it 4-2.

2. Aaron Huglen, Gophers: The sophomore center had two assists, including a spectacular between-the-legs backhander to set up Rhett Pitlick's first-period goal.

3. Logan Cooley, Gophers: The freshman center scored two empty-net goals, assisted on Mike Koster's opening goal and won 14 of 25 faceoffs.

By the numbers

6-3 The Gophers' record against Boston University in NCAA tournament play.

14 Third-period saves by Gophers goalie Justen Close, who had 29 for the game.

13 Saturday's game will be the Gophers' 13th NCAA championship game appearance. They are 5-7 in the title game.