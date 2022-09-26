More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers volleyball sweeps defending national champion Badgers
It's their first victory over their border rivals since 2018.
Gophers beat Wisconsin volleyball
The Minnesota Gophers women's volleyball team beat Wisconsin on Sunday, September, 25, 2022.
Vikings
Neal: Vikings will take the win, even if they grimace while watching it
The Vikings are 2-1, but it's hard to get a handle on just how good they are.
Vikings
Souhan: Osborn delivers with game on the line and eyes on other Vikings
Being a third receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen means that K.J. Osborn will face favorable coverages and golden opportunities.
Vikings
Vikings' Cook exits win against Lions with shoulder injury
Dalvin Cook finished with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown as a focal point of the offense, but he injured his shoulder while fumbling.