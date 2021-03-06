Zack Raabe hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning but the Gophers lost 5-2 to Indiana in their season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota did not have a hit until Easton Bertrand's bunt single in the fifth.

"Their lefthanded pitcher, [Tommy] Sommer, was outstanding," said Gophers coach John Anderson, starting his 40th season. "He didn't throw many in the middle of the plate with a three-pitch mix and some deception in the delivery. You have to give him credit. He did a phenomenal job."

Sommer pitched eight scoreless innings and gave up only two hits. He struck out 10, walked two.

"Again, we played outstanding defense," Anderson said. "We made the routine plays and a couple of difficult plays. We have to make some adjustments at the plate, but let's not let our confidence go away here. We have to regroup. We got beat by a good pitcher tonight.

"We're going to run into another guy like that this year and hopefully the next time we do, we can learn something from this and apply it. I'm just happy we got back out there to play again."

The Hoosiers hit two homers, including a two-run shot by Jordan Fucci in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Sam Ireland was the starting pitcher for the Gophers and went 4⅓ innings, giving up three runs, all earned, and seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Minnesota will play Rutgers at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.