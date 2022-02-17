The Gophers spring football game will be played at 1 p.m. April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium and will air on BTN. The game will feature a Maroon vs. Gold format, with the winning team earning Goldy's Cup and the top player being named the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP.

In conjunction with the spring game, fans are encouraged to bring decorated oars to the game that will be attached to the walls in the hallway from the locker room to the field. In addition, the team will hold its annual diaper drive, with fans encouraged to bring diapers that will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota for families in need.

Pregame fan activities and other details for the game will be announced later.

Minnesota finished last season 9-4 and 6-3 in Big Ten play. They ended the year on a three-game win streak, topping Indiana, Wisconsin and West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.