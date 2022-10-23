More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Landfair and Wucherer lead No. 9 Gophers over Purdue in volleyball
Landfair had 21 kills and Wucherer 16 as Minnesota beat the Boilermakers 3-1 to take sole possession of fourth place in the Big Ten.
Nation
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded.
Sports
Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota
A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Sean Clifford was announced as Penn State's starting quarterback.
World
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Lynx
Souhan: Brunson takes stock of Timberwolves, Lynx
Former WNBA star Rebekkah Brunson, a current Bally Sports TV analyst, says the Wolves are "all bought in" under coach Chris Finch.