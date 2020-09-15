The first of eight episodes of Gopher Football Weekly with coach P.J. Fleck will debut at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KFAN radio (100.3 FM) and across the Gopher Radio Network.

This year, the one-hour show on Wednesdays will originate over Zoom and will be hosted by Gophers radio voice Mike Grimm and Justin Gaard, a sideline analyst for Gophers football games.

Etc.

• The Whitecaps signed defenseman Maddie Rowe, their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NWHL draft. Rowe, a River Falls, Wis., native, played the past four seasons at Wisconsin, helping the Badgers win the NCAA championship in 2019. She had 11 goals and 19 assists in her Badgers career.

• Former St. Cloud State men’s hockey forward Jake Wahlin signed his first pro contract with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush, an affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. Wahlin, 23, is from St. Paul.

News services