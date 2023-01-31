With Golden Valley's police department down to just nine officers, the police chief will present a plan to the City Council Tuesday for how the west metro community can move forward with less than a third of its budgeted force.

The department has been roiling for years. Persistent officer shortages and anti-racism efforts became the central issue in the 2021 city elections, and a new police chief was appointed amid controversy in 2022.

In late November, the city released the results of an external investigation detailing officers' blasé attitudes toward racism and resistance to anti-racism efforts, and one former officer's violations of the department's professional conduct policy, the city's respectful workplace policy and the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

Golden Valley is a recipient of a $250,000 grant from the Pohlad Family Foundation, to be spent on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and building stronger ties with community organizations.

The police department has the budget to hire 31 officers. The investigator's report, released in late November, noted there were 19 officers serving in Golden Valley in late 2022, but the force is now down to less than half that.

Chief Virgil Green will present a policing plan during a special council session Tuesday evening.

This story is developing and will be updated.