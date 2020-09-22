Rashod Bateman has been practicing with the Gophers since deciding to opt back into the restored Big Ten football season, but the reigning conference receiver of the year still has a ways to go before he’s officially reinstated.

“There’s going to be a lot of other things we have to do moving forward for him to be cleared, and that’s down the road a little bit,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said on a video news conference Tuesday. “But he’s doing everything he can to handle today, and that’s all we told him to focus on. Just focus on today, continue to get better. And a lot of this is out of your control.

“But again, we know the right measures are being taken, that’s for sure.”

Bateman was one of several players across the country to decide not to play this fall during the coronavirus pandemic and instead turn his attention to the 2021 NFL Draft, where he is a projected first-round pick. He announced his decision before the Big Ten canceled fall sports in early August but changed his mind now that the season will start Oct. 24 with enhanced safety measures, including daily testing.

However in his time away, Bateman signed with an agent and took some benefits, including money for housing, transportation and training. That terminates his remaining two years of eligibility, unless the NCAA rules to reinstate him.

Fleck said he made it clear when he spoke to Bateman — his first phone call once he heard the official news the season was back on last week — that even if he wants to play, it might not happen.

“If you decide to come back, it is not guaranteed that you’re going to come back. You might go through the next four or five weeks, and you might not be allowed to play. Is it worth it to you?” Fleck recalled asking Bateman. “And without hesitation, he said, ‘It’s worth it. I really want to come back.’”